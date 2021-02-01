IDF drone falls in Lebanon

The Hezbollah terrorist organization today announced it had downed an IDF drone hovering over the village in Lida in southern Lebanon.

Shortly afterwards, an IDF spokesman confirmed that "during an IDF operation on the Lebanese border, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory. There is no fear of information leaking."

About a week-and-a-half ago, IDF forces commandeered a drone that crossed from Lebanon about 150 meters into Israeli territory, and landed it in the area of Kibbutz Hanita.

The aircraft was downed by electronic blocking by the Air Control Center of the 91st Division, Galilee Regiment.

"The drone was being monitored by our forces throughout the incident," it was reported. "The IDF will continue to act to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel."