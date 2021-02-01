French little girls may not view 'racist' Peter Pan, but they may be veiled by Muslims

A deputy from Macron's "En marche" party, Aurore Bergé, had introduced an amendment to prohibit the veil for girls, but the amendment was rejected. On the day of the presentation of the bill in the Council of Ministers, Bergé denounced the veil for girls with these words: “Are they expected to be modest at 2, 3, 4 years old? This means that from an early age they are separated from the Republic”.

In October, the Moroccan journalist Zineb el Rhazoui had also asked the government to ban the veil in childhood: "No child in France should be deprived of her fundamental rights, reified and subtracted from the republican promise of equal rights".

The harshest comment on the government's surrender to the veil is by political scientist Fréderic Saint Clair:

"With this implicit authorization to impose itself freely in the public space at all ages, even the youngest chidren, the veil has just made a sensational entry into what the president emphatically calls it 'the French art of living'. Cowardice? Yes of course. They tremble in the face of Islam, like the elite of Visigothic Spain in the eighth century in the face of the Umayyad advance. Emmanuel Macron and his supporters are organizing the subjugation of the Republic. Letting France's base of civilization crumble through cultural Islam, Macron fails to see that he is participating in the downfall of the Republic. This fragmented base will be too fragile to support the Republic. And it will collapse”.

Disney Plus meanwhile has decided that "Peter Pan", "The Aristocats" and "Dumbo" are racist and thus eliminated these cartoons from the streaming service for children under seven.

In the French weekly L'Express, the Iranian writer Abnousse Shalmani, who fled Khomeini's Iran to find shelter when she refused to wear the veil to go to school, notes that whistling at a woman in the street is a crime in France, “the unbearable heterosexual patriarchal injunction”, while “watching the 'Aristocats', 'Peter Pan' or 'Beauty and the Beast' undoubtedly transforms you into a future enemy of humanity, encourages a white supremacist tendency. It seems that a veiled girl represents the pinnacle of satisfaction in our societies, suffering from the cancer of tolerance, and where the sexualization of the

bodies of Muslim girls is accepted, defended and applauded".

Shalmani finds pleasure in desecrating the short circuits of our tolerance. She writes in L’Express: "I laughed thanks to the new director of the Paris Opera who, with incredible lightness, announced that he wanted to remove the ballet classics from the repertoire. Because it is well known that the 'Nutcracker' or 'Swan Lake' are instruments of discrimination, propaganda works of white supremacy and that by continuing to propagate these fascist horrors we are promoting racial injustice. "

Shalmani's reference is to Alexander Neef, who announced the disappearance of "certain works" promoted by Rudolf Nureyev, director of dance at the Paris Opera from 1983 to 1989. Neef names the names, from "Swan Lake" to "Nutcracker". "Some works will undoubtedly disappear from the repertoire," says Neef.

Shalmani is part of a group of dissidents in the Islamic world who are defending the West better than Westerners are. In an article in Le Figaro, the Iranian writer attacked the new anti-racists: "It is racism disguised as humanism".

Giulio Meotti is, an Italian journalist with Il Foglio, writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.