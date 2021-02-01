Floor collapses at store in downtown Jerusalem

Search underway for people possibly trapped as ground gives way under store.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

The floor of a store on Hillel st. in central Jerusalem collapsed into the parking lot below on Monday afternoon.

Six firefighting and rescue teams are searching the rubble for people who may have been trapped in the collapse.



