Floor collapses at store in downtown Jerusalem

The floor of a store on Hillel st. in central Jerusalem collapsed into the parking lot below on Monday afternoon.
Six firefighting and rescue teams are searching the rubble for people who may have been trapped in the collapse.
scene of floor collapse
Police spokesperson
