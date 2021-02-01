Congresswoman Kat Cammack gives hope to the future

This past week, Richard Mills the acting United States ambassador to the United Nations, announced that the Biden administration will resume the 200 million dollar aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Mahmoud Abbas and the 350 million dollar annual funding to the UNRWA ,both of which had been halted by the Trump administration.

Mr. Mills also said that the Biden administration would “take steps to reopen diplomatic missions that were closed by the last US administration.”

The Trump administration took these steps to combat terrorism. American taxpayer money was being used by both the PA and UNRWA to foment, encourage and commit terrorist acts against Israel.

Former US President Trump did not believe in rewarding terrorism. His efforts actually brought us closer to Peace in the Middle East than ever before.

Although the Biden administration is reverting to pre-Trump Middle East dynamics, new friends in the United States Congress are holding down the fort of support for Israel.

One freshman Congresswoman, Kat Cammack from Florida’s 3rd district, is doing her part to make sure the American-Israel Alliance remains forever strong. She was recently appointed to serve as a ranking member on the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on emergency preparedness, response and recovery. She is the youngest Republican in the House but she represents a new bold and courageous wave.

One of her very first acts as a Congresswoman was to place an Israeli flag alongside an American flag outside her DC office. This is is even more important because Rep. Rashida Tlaib who supports and professes BDS has an an office right next door.

Congresswoman Cammack tweeted, “Rep Tlaib who has an office right next to mine in DC has some strong opinions about Israel that 100% I disagree with, so I’ve made a pledge to plant Israel’s flag outside my door right next to the American flag. I think it’ll be very helpful as she walks past both every day.”

Congresswoman Tlaib is not only infamous for her BDS stance but for wrapping herself in a “Palestinian” flag at her victory party in 2018. I am told that she also had a “Palestinian“ flag in front of her office.

Congresswoman Cammack should be thanked profusely and commended for her efforts on behalf of America’s most reliable ally in the Middle East - Israel. Every Jewish organization owes her a debt of gratitude for having stood tall and proud for Israel. She is brave and courageous for doing so.

She should also be praised for her remarks on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when she said, “Today we remember the 76th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz the largest Nazi concentration camp. We must remember to protect this history, defending truth of what happened almost eight decades ago.”

Representative Kat Cammack represents a new breed of Congresswoman and Israel supporter that gives much needed hope for the future. The Almighty should bless her efforts and endeavors.