Kushner and his deputy nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating the normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries known as the “Abraham Accords”, Reuters reports.

The two were nominated by attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

Kushner, who is former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who served as Trump’s Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Kushner said in a statement quoted by Reuters he was honored to be nominated for the prize, which will be awarded in October.

In November, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize due to the peace deals between Israel and Arab states.

The nomination was submitted by Lord David Trimble, a former North Irish lawmaker who was instrumental in the negotiations which led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which effectively ended the conflict between Protestants and Catholics in North Ireland.

Trump himself has also been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in promoting peace in the Middle East.