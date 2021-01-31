Bennett: I was brought up to lead all of Israel

Former defense minister and Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett estimates that the addition of Sderot mayor Alon Davidi to his party will give it a significant boost.

"I am very excited about an alliance with Alon Davidi. He represents to me everything beautiful about religious Zionism and the Land of Israel. He is a man who grew up in Be'er Sheva, served as an officer in an elite unit, managed a Torah-centered community in Sderot, and revolutionized his city," Bennett told Arutz Sheva.

"From facing a wall of Hamas missiles, Alon Davidi managed to turn Sderot into a place where everyone wants to live. His way of connecting to all the people of Israel is an example to us all. We hope to make this a long and beneficial time together.”

According to Bennett, Davidi represents a different direction from most parties. "We are men of action - politics do not become us. I said we will bring people from the real world who know what they are doing, living with the public, struggling to build a better state. We will not recycle politicians from one party or another. Today, in the face of a terrible leadership crisis, Israel is no longer managed. We need people who can rescue us from the coronavirus crisis, who can create 400,000 jobs and unify the nation. We don’t hate Bibi, nor worship him - we only want the best for Israel.”

In recent days Yamina has repeatedly emphasized that they are home to the national-religious public. Bennett sought to do so again. "Yamina is the home of religious Zionism and of all the people of Israel. Today there is no doubt anymore - we are the face of Israeli society. Alon Davidi was not the mayor of the religious people but of all the residents of Sderot. We will be perceived as the government for all of Israel."

“We admit to the charge of not favoring any sector, because we are in favor of all the people of Israel. As a religious Zionist I was educated to a certain mission and to the idea that leadership needed to stand for all of Israel, not only one demographic. We intend to do that.”

When asked about a possible connection or partnership with the New Hope party after the election to replace the prime minister, Bennett was cautious: "The only thing that interests me is to take action to rescue Israel from the crisis. We are in a crisis like no other. The government is helpless and does not know what to do in the face of COVID-19, unemployment, or loss of governance in the Negev, Bnei Brak, and Tel Aviv.

“There was no king in Israel and each man did what he believed right,” he remarked, quoting the sad refrain of the Book of Judges. “There is no leadership in Israel today either, and the country is falling apart. We will reconnect the country, bring stability, and pull Israel out of this quagmire - Netanyahu can no longer be relied upon to do any of that.”

He criticizes parties that announce their alliance with Netanyahu: "It is time to change the government, thank Netanyahu for his service, and ask him to step aside for a new generation. We have been locked down the longest of any country in the world, have the highest death rate per capita, and are nowhere near getting out of it, all due to failed leadership.”

Bennett was asked whether he will be able to form a right-wing government or compromise on it. "I will form a government that identifies as much as possible with our national values. We will bring all parties that are in favor of a Jewish and democratic state that are willing to follow our priorities together. I do not intend to give up a millimeter of my values. The issue of job creation, saving the livelihoods of a million people, that is the most urgent thing.”