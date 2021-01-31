Gantz to demand partial lifting of lockdown starting Thursday

Defense Minister and Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz has called for a partial reopening of the Israeli economy starting later this week as a condition for backing an extension of the ongoing lockdown.

Gantz is conditioning his support for an extension of the national lockdown on an agreement to begin lifting restrictions on public activity starting no later than Thursday.

“I went around the streets in Bnei Brak, in Jerusalem, and Ramat Gan,” Gantz said at a Blue and White meeting Sunday. “I saw that everything is open. We don’t need to keep kidding ourselves, we need to get ready to reopen.”

According to a report by Walla! Sunday evening, Gantz’s demand that the government begin lifting lockdown restrictions this Thursday sparked a debate within the party, drawing criticism from Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich – a close ally of Gantz.

Yankelevich reportedly urged Gantz to back a week-long extension of the lockdown without his demand for a partial reopening of the economy starting Thursday, and asked that the party hold additional deliberations to reconsider Gantz’s demand.

“People will die if there are leniencies,” Yankelevich said.

Gantz responded angrily, saying: “I know which experts you’ve been talking with. What they’re offering is suitable for New Zealand, not Israel. In Israel it seems that the majority rules, not the law. We want one law for every place, for Beitar Illit and Modi’in Illit, as well as for Modi’in.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Knesset passed the final reading of a bill pushed by Blue and White increasing fines for violations of the lockdown.

The bill's passage was set by Blue and White as a condition for its support for an extension of the lockdown demanded by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu