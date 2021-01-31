Watch: Thousands of PA Arabs enter breach in security fence

The entry of workers from the Palestinian Authority into Israeli territory has been closed due to the coronaviurus lockdown, and workers are not allowed to travel from their homes to workplaces in Israel.

One of the official crossings that have been closed is the Takumiya crossing in the southern Hebron Mountains, through which thousands of PA workers routinely pass daily from the area to work in the Negev.

However, a nearby breach in the separation fence has been used by thousands of workers pass through from the Palestinian Authority to Israel every day.

The mass illegal entry was documented by Kan journalist Roi Sharon in a video showing the workers arriving in the area, crossing the breach in the fence on foot, and continue walking to where the shuttles to the various workplaces await them.