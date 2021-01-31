Government to approve extension of lockdown

The government is expected to approve today the extension of the lockdown by another week.

In addition, the ministers are expected to extend the cessation of operations at Ben Gurion Airport by two weeks.

The Blue and White Party will support the extension, but if the morbidity data continue in the current downward trend, it will demand that restrictions be softened.

Today, the Knesset plenum is scheduled to convene to vote in the second and third readings on the law to increase fines for violating coronavirus restrictions. The government will then convene to vote on extending the lockdown.

Yesterday, 2,596 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed out of 26,817 tests which were conducted.. The percentage of positive tests was high and stood at 10%.

1,814 patients are currently hospitalized, with 1,162 of them in serious condition and 298 of them on ventilators.

The death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise and now stands at 4,745.

Over 3 million Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far, with 1,729,000 having received both doses of the vaccine.