Two of Trump's attorneys step down days before Senate trial

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday abruptly parted ways with two lawyers who had been working on his defense for his Senate impeachment trial, Reuters reports.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two South Carolina lawyers, are no longer on Trump's team, said a source who described the move as a "mutual decision."

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump earlier this month for "inciting insurrection” which led to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, marking the second time he has been impeached by the House.

Saturday’s resignation leaves Trump's defense team in turmoil as he prepares for a Senate trial starting on February 8 to consider the article of impeachment.

Earlier this week, the Senate voted 55-45 to block a Republican effort to upend plans for Trump’s impeachment trial.

Five Republicans joined Democrats to reject a motion by Republican Senator Rand Paul that would have required the chamber to vote on whether the trial violates the US Constitution.