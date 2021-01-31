Watch: Arrests, use of water cannon against protesters in Jerusalem

Thousands of leftists demonstrated on Saturday night against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Habima Square in Tel Aviv and near the two Netanyahu family homes in Caesarea and Jerusalem.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators approached a street where another house owned by the Netanyahu family is located and the police blocked them using a water cannon. Five of them were arrested.

The "Crime Minister" movement stated that "the Jerusalem police are weak against hilltop youth and haredim, and are strong against democratic demonstrators who have been protesting for over six months. This is how violent political police conduct themselves in the service of an accused criminal. There is no red line that they will not cross in order to sabotage the protest.”

The movement added that "it is unfortunate that instead of dealing with crime, the police are engaged in violence and un framing law-abiding protesters."