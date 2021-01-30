Tel Aviv: Coronavirus outbreak in Ichilov hospital

At least ten staff members at Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center have tested positive for coronavirus after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

According to News 13, the group tested positive ten days after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The ten contracted the virus after two staff members in the department, who had not been vaccinated, were discovered to be symptomatic coronavirus carriers.

The ten vaccinated carriers are asymptomatic, and it is not clear when they contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the hospital has decided to test anyone exposed to coronavirus, even if they received the vaccine.