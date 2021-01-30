Bezalel Smotrich: Running together with Naftali Bennett is an 'irrelevant' idea

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, on Saturday night said that running together with Yamina's MK Naftali Bennett is "not relevant."

In an interview with Kan 11's "Everything is Political" program, Smotrich said: "He made a decision to go with different audiences and different values. It's not relevant. There will be one very large and varied party, and everyone will be able to identify with its title and plans."

He also said that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not involved at all with what happens with the Religious Zionism party. "We haven't spoken recently. His people are not talking to me. I have great appreciation for and great criticism of Netanyahu. But we in Religious Zionism know how to handle our own political affairs very well on our own, and when we do it ourselves, we get the best results."

Yamina responded: "We will not be dragged into Smotrich's arguments. We respect his decision to split and to create a party."

"Yamina, headed by Naftali Bennett, will not give in one millimeter with regards to its values, including and especially regarding the need to remove Israel from its crisis and ensure the public's livelihood. 'Without bread, there is no Torah,' and Smotrich knows this as well."