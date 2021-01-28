Sa'ar: Netanyahu is driven exclusively by personal motives

Gideon Sa’ar, chairman of the New Hope party, spoke on Thursday at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

In his remarks, Sa’ar promised to work to approve a law limiting the term of a Prime Minister in Israel.

“The top priority is to renew the public trust in the political system, after a long period of instability. This will be achieved by limiting by law the term of the prime minister to not more than eight years,” he said.

“I don’t know what kind of coalition government will be formed after the elections. I hope and believe I could form a government, that is my goal, but the problem is Netanyahu, who is driven exclusively by personal motives and interests,” charged Sa’ar.

He clarified once again that he is not ruling out anyone as a possible coalition partner in a government he will head.

“If I form the next government, I’m not saying no to any partner. All Israelis understand that Lapid can’t form the next government and the unite the country. I believe I can do it.”