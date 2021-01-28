

CENTCOM Commander begins 2-day Israel visit 4-star General Kenneth F. McKenzie in Israel to promote regional partnerships against emerging threats, Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson Generals McKenzie and Kochavi plant a tree The Commander of CENTCOM, General (****) Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. began a two-day visit to Israel today. At the center of the visit is a strategic situational assessment with the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, along with the promotion of regional partnerships against emerging threats.



The visit began tonight with a personal meeting between General McKenzie and the Chief of the General Staff. The two planted an olive tree together in celebration of the Jewish holiday Tu B'Shvat.



Tomorrow, General McKenzie will participate in a panel led by the Chief of the General Staff, which will also be attended by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir; the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman; the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman; and the Israeli Defense Attaché in Washington, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox.



The Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi stated: "Military and strategic relations between the United States and Israel have, for many years, been a critical component in establishing Israel's national security and its advantage over its enemies, wherever they are. This partnership has a key role to play in dealing with our common threats, especially the Iranian threat."



