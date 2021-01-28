inbow over the Temple Mount and the Mount of Olives

This morning, a huge impressive and beautiful rainbow appeared over the Temple Mount and the Mount of Olives, as seen from the Jewish neighborhood of Kidmat Zion.

Speaking about the uplifting sight - Yosef Bruce- the director of Midreshet Kidmat Yerushalayim says:

"This morning the residents of Kidmat Zion awoke to a beautiful site of a huge inspiring rainbow over the Temple Mount and the mountains of Jerusalem."

"The rainbow symbolizes the cessation of "the Flood" in days gone by, and on this festive day of Tu B'Shvat may it symbolize the end of the deadly coronavirus, and thus bring back tourists to the alleyways of Jerusalem."

Midreshet Kidmat Yerushalayim is a non profit organization under the auspices of Ateret Cohanim and is responsible for education, public relations and tours related to the revival of Jewish life in the Old City and its environs.

Kidmat Zion is a fledgling Jewish neighborhood, currently consisting of 10 Jewish families, at the eastern border of municipal Jerusalem, east of the Mount of Olives.