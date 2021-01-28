Efrat resident seeks Labor Party seat to check Merav Michaeli

Until this past Tuesday, the rule in the Labor Party was that one needed to be a party member for six months in order to participate in their primaries.

When MK Merav Michaeli won leadership of the party on Sunday, she decided that in this coming Monday's election, any citizen may register for the Labor Party until 17:00 on Thursday - even without the half-year requirement.

A campaign spokesman told Arutz Sheva: "In order to vote for Nava in the primary, you need to be a member of 'HaAvoda' party. This primary election in no way affects who you vote for in the general election in March. However, joining the party is the only way to vote in the primary."

"The cost is only 75 NIS for a year. The purpose of the primary is to decide the party’s list for the March election, and after Nava is on the party’s list, she will have a clear path to a Knesset seat. Keep in mind: the deadline to sign up for the party is Thursday at 17:00!"