Israel to supply fighter jets for U.S. Air Force training

The Directorate of International Defense Cooperation, SIBAT, in the Israel Ministry of Defense has sold 29 surplus F-16 aircraft to TOP ACES, a North American company. These will be employed as Adversary Aircraft for US Air Force training. The agreement amounts to tens of millions of dollars.

Following lengthy negotiations led by SIBAT and the Israel Air Force, the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel signed an unprecedented agreement for the sale of 29 F-16 A/B fighter jets to TOP ACES. The company will supply adversary air services for U.S. Air Force pilot training. As part of the agreement, the first four fighter jets were delivered to the U.S. yesterday, in an Antonov cargo plane.