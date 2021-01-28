Yamina launches election campaign

The Yamina party on Wednesday unveiled its election slogan.

The campaign highlights the government's failure in managing the coronavirus crisis and the need for professional management led by the chairman of the party, former Defense Minister and Prime Ministerial candidate Naftali Bennett.

The campaign is accompanied by a video of Bennett in which he highlights the government's failures in managing the coronavirus crisis and says, "In the days when there is no leadership in Israel and the government is mostly preoccupied with itself, I call from here on everyone who cares about this country, the elderly, the needy, the unemployed, the thousands of families who lost their loved ones to coronavirus due to government failures, the self-employed, the business owners, the people who hold the Israeli economy on their shoulders and are already broken and desperate."

Bennett turns to all of Israeli society in the video. "Religious, secular, haredi, traditional, Jews and non-Jews. To all those good citizens who love this country and who want to live here in peace. To all those who cannot understand how there has been no budget for the state for more than two years just because of power struggles between politicians."

Bennett concludes the video with a call to replace the failed leadership and form a government under his leadership.

"To anyone who feels that things should be done differently, and can be done differently, I call on all Israeli citizens, do not lose hope. On March 23, with God’s help, we will bring a new leadership to the state.”