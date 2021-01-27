'Israel needs to understand that Trump isn't president anymore'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani mocked statements by Israel’s army chief of staff, and threatened to respond to any attacks.

In a statement released by Rouhani’s office Wednesday morning, the Iranian president called IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi’s plans to confront Iran over its nuclear program “worthless”.

Rouhani’s chief of staff added that Tehran “will not hesitate to defend our national security in the face of any threat.”

The head of the Iranian president’s office noted the change in American administrations, hinting that the new Biden White House may be less inclined to support Israeli actions against Iran than the previous administration.

“The Biden administration is independent. Israel needs to understand that Trump’s presidency is finished, and Israel doesn’t make Washington’s decisions.”

“Israel doesn’t have the ability to strike Iran, and it doesn’t have a plan to do so. This is just psychological warfare.”

On Tuesday, Kochavi urged the Biden administration not to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, adding that Israel is drawing up new plans to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.