COVID infections decline, as death toll tops 4,500

The number of new coronavirus infections diagnosed across Israel declined Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

A total of 7,737 new infections were diagnosed Tuesday, down from 8,699 new cases confirmed on Monday.

While the decline in the total number of new cases diagnosed Tuesday was due in part to a decrease in the number of COVID tests conducted, the percentage of tests coming back positive did decline slightly, falling from 9.8% Monday to 9.6% Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 4,513 Wednesday morning, after 25 new fatalities were reported Tuesday, with 56 deaths on Monday.

Thus far, 2,768,202 people have received the first dose of the two-dose COVID vaccine, with 1,377,803 people having received both doses. That amounts to 30.04% of the population having received the first dose, compared to 14.95% who have received both doses.