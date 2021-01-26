'Tehran' strikes back for second season

Israeli spy thriller Tehran has been renewed for a second season by Apple for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

The series stars Niv Sultan as a Mossad agent who goes undercover in the Iranian capital and also features Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

Tehran is co-produced by Apple and Israel's Kan 11, which broadcasts the series domestically while Apple streams it online for the rest of the world.

The first season wrapped up three months ago. Filming for the second season will begin in the coming months and will air in late 2021.

Kan Television Vice President Tal Freifeld stated that "Kan 11 is pleased to announce the start of production of the second season of the Tehran suspense series. In doing so, the Broadcasting Corporation continues to establish its status as the home of Israeli art. The ongoing collaboration with the content giant Apple enables the production of invested and quality content for the Israeli public, and is a springboard for local creators to the international market. Production in such a large order gives further impetus to the people of the local industry in such a difficult period and strengthens the international recognition of the power and uniqueness of Israeli culture and television."

Dana Eden, producer of the series and co-creator, and Shula Spiegel, producer of the series, stated: "We are proud and excited to continue the Tehran series for a second season with the Public Broadcasting Corporation, and together with streaming giant Apple TV, our team is already working hard to produce another sweeping season."