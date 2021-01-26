Will Abraham Accords translate to united military front against Iran?

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi spoke at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) 2021 conference today.

"I have no doubt that our partners in the UAE and Bahrain share our concerns for Iranian nuclear designs", he said, "but it is probably too early to assume that we will all come together concerning a military option".

AshkenazI related to the Abraham Accords and added: "Unlike with Egypt and Jordan, the recent peace agreements will be different – they will be “a warm peace” between peoples."

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, speaking at the same event, warned the Biden Administration not to return to the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal.

"I would like to clarify my position regarding the JCPOA", he said, "Even if an improved agreement is reached, it will be a bad agreement at the operational and strategic level. Therefore, such an agreement must not be enable"

"If the 2015 nuclear deal had been implemented, Iran eventually would have been able to construct a bomb, because the agreement did not include restrictions and oversight to prevent it. Anything similar to the current agreement or even an improved agreement would be unacceptable and should not be allowed," he said.