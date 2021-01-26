Biden Admin. pledges to restore aid to PA, reopen missions

The Biden Administration intends to restore aid to the Palestinian Authority as well as reopen diplomatic missions which were closed by the Trump Administration, acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations told the UN Security Council Tuesday.

Mills said that the Biden Administration would "support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state."

He added that the administration would continue to encourage other nations to recognize Israel in line with the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements the Trump Administration brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, but the administration did not see those agreements as a substitute for a peace agreement between Israel and the PA.

US aid to the PA was reduced following the passage of the Taylor Force Act in 2018, which conditions US direct aid to the PA on the abolition of the PA’s payment of cash rewards to terrorists and their families, the so-called “pay for slay” payments.

The Trump Administration closed the Palestine Liberation Organization's diplomatic mission in Washington DC in 2018 in accordance with a US law that states that the PLO mission must close if the PA attempts to get the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israelis for crimes against Palestinian Arabs.