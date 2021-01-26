Attempted terror attack in Samaria

A terrorist stabbing attack was foiled in Samaria Tuesday morning, according to initial reports.

The incident took place at the Giti Junction on Route 5, between Ariel and Barkan.

The terrorist is said to have been shot and neutralized during the attempted stabbing attack.

During the abortive attack, the terrorist, armed with a knife, charged at a group of IDF soldiers, but was shot before he could reach his intended victims.

The terrorist said to be in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.