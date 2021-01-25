ZAKA chief blames haredi community leaders for parents' death
ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav lost both his parents to COVID-19 in recent weeks.
Tags: ZAKA I24NEWS Yehuda Meshi Zahav
ZAKA chief Yehuda Meshi Zahav speaks to i24NEWS
i24NEWS
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelZAKA chief blames haredi community leaders for parents' death
ZAKA chief blames haredi community leaders for parents' death
ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav lost both his parents to COVID-19 in recent weeks.
Tags: ZAKA I24NEWS Yehuda Meshi Zahav
ZAKA chief Yehuda Meshi Zahav speaks to i24NEWS
i24NEWS
top