ZAKA chief blames haredi community leaders for parents' death

ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav lost both his parents to COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Tags: ZAKA I24NEWS Yehuda Meshi Zahav
i24NEWS ,

ZAKA chief Yehuda Meshi Zahav speaks to i24NEWS
ZAKA chief Yehuda Meshi Zahav speaks to i24NEWS
i24NEWS



top