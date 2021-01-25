Hadassah Hospital will not accept any more COVID patients

The director of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, Prof. Zeev Rotstein, informed the Health Ministry Monday that the hospital would be unable to accept any more coronavirus patients beginning tomorrow.

Sources at Hadassah clarified that at the current stage there is no equipment and medication for new patients and therefore they are being reserved for the treatment of patients who are already at the hospital.

In the urgent letter sent by Prof. Rothstein to the director general of the Ministry of Health, it was stated that those hospitalized in the corona wards are also in danger of being transferred to other hospitals if the equipment and medicines run out.

"It is heartbreaking to face a situation where we do not have the equipment and appropriate medications to treat the coronavirus patients in serious condition," he said.

"We are using the rest of the equipment for patients who are already hospitalized at Hadassah, but it is not impossible that Hadassah will run out of equipment and we will be forced to transfer patients from Hadassah to hospitals where they can be better taken care of," Rotstein explained.