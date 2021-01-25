Facebook deletes Netanyahu post

Facebook has deleted a post by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in which he called on the public to provide him with details of people who have not yet been vaccinated over the age of 60.

Facebook stated that Netanyahu's post violated the company's privacy guidelines.

“In accordance with our privacy policy, we don’t allow content that shares or asks for people’s medical information,” Facebook Israel said in a statement.

The prime minister stated that he would convince the people whose information he received to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Likud reacted to the decision by saying: "The goal was to encourage Israelis over the age of 60 to get vaccinated to save their lives after Prime Minister Netanyahu brought vaccines to every Israeli citizen - we call on everyone to get vaccinated so that we open the economy and be the first to emerge from the corona crisis."