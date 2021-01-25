Churchill out, neutral pronouns in

Joe Biden removed the bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office. Predictable, as was the fact that he would put Latin leader Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt in his place. Upon his arrival in the White House, Barack Obama was the first to remove Churchill's bust, but Donald Trump had replaced it.

"The Oval Office is the President's private office and it is up to him to decorate it as he wishes," a spokesman for Downing Street said with Englsh forebearance. Quite right. But something about his choices, not just his aesthetic ones, tells us about him.

In 2016, then London Mayor Boris Johnson said of Obama: “Some said it was a symbol of the part-Kenyan president's ancestral dislikeof the British empire – of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender”. Obama replied that there are “so many tables where you can put busts, otherwise it starts looking a little cluttered”. Not exactly a certificate of esteem for Churchill.

Jeremy Corbyn's number two and shadow chancellor John McDonnell also called Churchill a “villain”. Last summer, in the wake of riots by Black Lives Matter, the movement that the Democrats and Kamala Harris have supported, Churchill’s monument in London was vandalized and the British authorities were forced to cover it from public view.

Why do they hate Churchill so much?

Let us go back to the period before and during WWII: The sickly Neville Chamberlain had lost the confidence of the English people. His appeasement of Hitler and the first nine months of the war were dooming Britain and all of Europe to defeat. Churchill was asked to become prime minister the day Hitler conquered France, Belgium and Holland, which collapsed within weeks. But today Churchill is attacked as a “symbol of colonialism”.

It is not just a bust. Multiculturalism, with its profound vocation for surrender and moral relativism, has transformed Western culture, of which Churchill was one of the greatest expressions in a moment of crisis, into something to be ashamed of.

A few hours after removing Churchill’s bust, the White House’s contact form added a drop-down menu with pronoun options, including “she/her,” “he/him,” and “they/them”. Users can also select “other,” and write in their own selections or indicate they “prefer not to share” their pronouns. It is Biden’s final surrender to a toxic and ridicolous gender dictatorship.

“There are so many tables where you can put busts, otherwise it starts looking a little cluttered”. This is how the West looks with the Democrats in charge. As Churchill said, it is our “darkest hour”.