Israeli attacked by Arabs in Samaria

An Israeli citizen who went out for a run in Samaria Monday afternoon was attacked near the village of Iraq Burin in the area of ​​Mount Garizim.

The citizen was beaten all over his body by four Arabs living in the area. He managed to escape and was hospitalized in light condition.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan blamed the incompetence of the security forces for the attack and demanded a harsh response to what he called an attempted "lynching."

"Only a month after the murder of Esther Horgan, who also just went out for a run near her home, a lynching attempt was again again near the settlement. We will not accept this trend," Dagan stated.

He said, "Like any Israeli, we are allowed to walk and run in safety without fear. We wish a speedy recovery to the wounded and demand that the security forces be ordered to retaliate in the village from which the attack came, and to reverse the trend vis a vis the Palestinian Authority."