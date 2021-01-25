For the first time, Israelis can now send mail to the UAE

In a historic first, Israelis will now be able to send mail and packages directly to and receive them from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), via regular mail, registered mail, and Israel Post's EMS delivery option.

The announcement follows cooperation by Israel Post with the director of the UAE's postal system.

Dany Goldstein, CEO of Israel Post, told Israel Hayom: "We are happy and excited by the cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, which will allow us to expand online commercial activities in Israel to additional countries. The company has agreements with over 150 postal directors around the world - an additional testimony to Israel Post's abilities as a central player in Israel's online commerce, which contributes to lowering the cost of living."

"The relationship being created between Israel and the UAE, and the connection between the postal directors, will allow a tightening of the commercial relationships between the countries."

Gilad Tirosh, Chief Commercial Officer, e-commerce and CEP, said: "We expect to begin working with the UAE post, which has shown great professionalism throughout the process. The cooperation will allow us to expand our basket of solutions and to offer our private and business customers the widest range of countries to which they can send and receive postal packages at the best prices possible."