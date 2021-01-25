Macron and Biden agree to cooperate on Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday and agreed to coordinate their moves on the Iranian nuclear deal.

The two discussed "their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue," the French presidency said following a phone call between the two leaders.

The issues of climate change and the fight against coronavirus also came up during the call.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago, and proceeded to reimpose crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement, which was negotiated while he served as Vice President during the Obama administration. He recently told The New York Times that he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement. On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, urged Biden to "choose a better path" by returning to the 2015 deal and warned that the opportunity would be lost if Washington insists on further Iranian concessions up front.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week warned that Iran is in the process of building up its nuclear weapons capacity and added that is urgent that Iran and the US return to the 2015 nuclear agreement.