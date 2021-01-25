Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor of Arkansas

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will announce Monday that she is running for governor of Arkansas, Axios reported on Sunday.

Sanders was touted as a contender for the post after it was announced she was leaving the Trump administration in June 2019.

President Donald Trump tweeted at the time he hoped she would run for governor, adding "she would be fantastic." Sanders is reportedly "seen as leader in the polls" in the state.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, was initially named to the position of deputy White House press secretary in Trump’s administration.

On July 21, 2017, after then-press secretary Sean Spicer stepped down, Sanders was named as his replacement.