Poll: Likud rises to 32 as Yesh Atid soars to 18

The Likud continues to regain strength, a new released Sunday night shows, but could serious challenges in the upcoming election if left-wing factions unite against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The new poll was conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs and published by Channel 13 Sunday evening. It surveyed 694 respondents via the internet.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would win 32 seats – down four from its current 36, but up one compared to the previous poll by Fuchs, released in early January.

Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party, which has vowed not to sit with Netanyahu in a government, continues to lose momentum, falling from 16 seats in early January to 14 seats.

The center-left Yesh Atid party, on the other hand, surged from 16 seats earlier this month to 18 mandates, while the rightist Yamina fell from 13 seats to just 10 in the latest poll.

The Joint Arab List also received ten seats, while the far-left Meretz received five.

Yisrael Beytenu would win six seats if new elections were held today, with Labor crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold for the first time in months with four seats. The left-wing HaYisraelim party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai also received four seats, as did Blue and White.

Among the haredi parties, Shas received just six seats, compared to seven for United Torah Judaism.

The Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit, Jewish Home, Telem, Gesher, HaTnufah, and the New Economic Party all failed to cross the electoral threshold. Smotrich’s faction received 2.6%, compared to 2.8% for the New Economic Party, 0.3% for the Jewish Home, 0.4% for Telem, and 0.5% for HaTnufah.

Broken down by blocs, the Right-religious bloc is projected to win 55 seats – down from its present 58 seats – compared to 45 seats for the Left – Arab bloc, with 20 seats going to right-of-center parties which have refused to sit with Netanyahu.

The poll also found that if Yesh Atid forms an alliance with former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, and if Labor allies with HaYisraelim, Telem, and HaTnufah, the left-wing – Arab bloc would expand to 48 seats, while the rightist bloc would shrink to 53 seats, with the total number of seats going to parties looking to replace Netanyahu as PM rising from 65 to 67.

In this scenario, the Likud would in 31 seats, with Yesh Atid surging to 22 mandates, compared to 14 for New Hope, nine for Yamina, nine for the broad left-wing alliance (including Labor, Telem, HaYisraelim, and HaTnufah), six for Shas, seven for UTJ, five for Yisrael Beytenu, four for Blue and White, and four for Meretz.