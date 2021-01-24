Biden will continue Trump's Abraham Accords framework, says NSA

The Biden administration will continue its predecessor’s Middle East peace efforts, the new National Security Advisor said, vowing the White House will ‘build on’ the Abraham Accords deals brokered by the Trump administration.

Just days into its term, the new Biden administration is already working to reverse a plethora of Trump administration policies ranging from border security and illegal immigration to energy, the coronavirus pandemic, and travel.

But White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reassured his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, that the new administration will not deviate from the Trump White House’s bid to broker normalization deals between Israel and moderate Arab states.

While some Democrats had criticized the Trump administration for brokering the deals in the absence of a breakthrough between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Sullivan told Ben-Shabbat in a Saturday night telephone call that the Us would work to ‘build on’ the last administration’s “success”, Reuters reported.

“They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel’s normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco,” according to a statement on Sullivan’s conversation with Ben-Shabbat.