A 17-year-old boy with no background illnesses or preexisting conditions has been hospitalized at the intensive care unit of Safra Children's Hospital in Sheba Medical Center, the hospital reported Sunday.

He arrived with chest pains two days after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The hospital reported that the teen's condition is "good and stable."

Dr. Gidi Prat, the director of the pediatric intensive care unit, stated that "the symptoms are not related to the vaccine."