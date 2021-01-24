973,494 received second vaccine dose

The Health Ministry says 2,394 tested COVID-19 positive yesterday (23.1), with 30,832 test results obtained (23.1).

As of this hour there are 1,228 patients whose condition is defined severe. 316 are on ventilator, and 4,361 died in total from the start of the outbreak.

2,522,178 vaccinated with the first dose, and 973,494 with the second.

