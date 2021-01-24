Details of planned Ben Gurion Airport closure

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night held discussions on the issue of whether to close Ben Gurion International Airport and will submit a proposal to the government on Sunday.

Netanyahu held meetings with the Health Minister, Transportation Minister, head of the National Security Council, the directors-general of the Health and Transportation ministries, the coronavirus czar, the head of the Health Services in the Health Ministry, the head of the Civil Aviation Authority, the Attorney General, and other senior officials.

Under the proposal, flights to and from Israel will be halted for two weeks in order to prevent additional mutations of the novel coronavirus from entering Israel.

During the discussions, it was agreed that, subject to government approval:

- Incoming and outgoing foreign and Israeli passenger flights will be halted;

- there will be a reduction in arrival permits to Ben Gurion International Airport, allowing only those in exceptional circumstances and requiring any exceptions to be approved by a committee headed by the Health and Transportation Ministry director generals;

- a separate outline will be formulated for humanitarian cases requiring special flights.

It was also agreed that, subject to government approval, the above decisions will apply to passenger flights for a period of 14 days, and will take effect immediately upon approval by the government.

Meanwhile, IDF intelligence has warned that allowing those who recovered from coronavirus or received the vaccination to skip quarantine upon arrival in Israel may lead to the spread of a vaccine-resistant mutation.