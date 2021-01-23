Over 150 National Guard in Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus

Between 150-200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters quoted a US official as saying Friday.

The individuals in question were deployed to provide security for US President Joe Biden's inauguration.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the number of troops testing positive could still rise but is currently only a small fraction of the over 25,000 deployed in the city over the past few days.

In a statement, the National Guard said it would not discuss the cases, but that personnel were following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, including temperature checks upon leaving their home states and arrival in the city, as well as a screening questionnaire.

Arrangements are currently being made for thousands of troops to return home, with 15,000 expected to leave Washington within the coming 5-10 days, the military said.

According to officials, approximately 7,000 National Guard personnel are expected to remain at least until the end of the month, with approximately 5,000 troops expected to remain until mid-March. However, that number and time period could change, Reuters emphasized.