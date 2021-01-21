Fauci: We're going to be completely transparent

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden, on Thursday promised transparency when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at a White House press briefing, Fauci was asked how working with the Biden administration has been different so far from Trump.

“One of the things that was clear as recent as 15 minutes ago, when I was with the President, one of the things we’re going to do is be completely transparent, open and honest. If things go wrong not point fingers but to correct them, and to make everything we do based on science and evidence. That was literally a conversation I had 15 minutes ago with the President,” he replied.

"One of the new things in this administration is if you don't know the answer, don't guess. Just say you don't know the answer," added Fauci.

On the vaccine, Fauci estimated that “if we get 70-85% of Americans vaccinated by the end of the summer or middle of the summer, we will be approaching a ‘degree of normality’ by around the fall.”