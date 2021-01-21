Did Netanyahu promise to reopen places of culture and entertainment in February?

Individuals from the culture and entertainment industry who met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have said that Netanyahu promised that they would soon be able to resume operations.

According to them, Netanyahu "promised a widescale opening of halls at the beginning of February, under the 'green island' plan, with entry via 'green passports.'"

Meanwhile, sources close to the Prime Minister have said that Netanyahu did not give a specific date, but promised that the reopening would occur in accordance with the pace of vaccination.

"The goal is that within the next month, we will be in a situation in which we can reopen places, with control over who enters," the sources said.

Israel's culture and entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, remaining mostly closed since the first lockdown in March of 2020.