Watch: Snow piles up on Mount Hermon Temperatures at Mt. Hermon's peak reported to be -3 Celsius as strong winds blow and over 70 centimeters of snow piles up. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Mount Hermon site The top of Mount Hermon Temperatures at Mt. Hermon's peak reported to be -3 Celsius as strong winds blow and over 70 centimeters of snow piles up.



Loading....







top