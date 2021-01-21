PA calls for international pressure on Israel

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday condemned the Israeli government's decision to build more than 2,500 new housing units in "occupied Palestinian lands."

Abbas’ spokesman stressed that the Israeli decision, which is contrary to international legitimacy, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334, calls for a firm international stance and a shift from condemnation to effective pressure on the Israeli government to stop challenging international law and the decisions of international institutions.

"The continuation of settlement policy and the theft of Palestinian land by the Netanyahu government and the support and biased position of the [outgoing] US administration will not lead to security and stability," Abu Rudeineh said.

"The Palestinian people are capable of opposing this occupation policy and they will not allow their land to be stolen and exploited as part of the Israeli election campaign for Netanyahu or any other element," he stated.