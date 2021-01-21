Democrats officially take control of the Senate

Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) officially became Senate Majority Leader on Wednesday after three new Democrats were sworn into the Senate by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California took the oath of office in the Senate chamber hours after President Joe Biden was sworn in, according to Reuters.

Warnock and Ossoff won victories in a pair of January 5 runoff elections to split the Senate 50-50 with Harris now holding the decisive vote in any tie between Republicans and Democrats.

Padilla was appointed to fill Harris’ Senate seat after she resigned on Monday to take the oath of office as Vice President on Wednesday.

The three Democrats give Biden a narrow advantage to pursue policies that include a fresh wave of relief for a nation hammered by the coronavirus pandemic in the face of deep political divisions.

The new arrangement means Republican Mitch McConnell is now Senate Minority Leader.

The new Senate is also poised to hold former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection.

The House of Representatives last week voted to impeach Trump for "inciting insurrection" after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol earlier this month, marking the second time he has been impeached.

McConnell did not convene the Senate for the impeachment trial before Biden was sworn in, and urged lawmakers to focus on the transfer of power from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.