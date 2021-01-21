Biden: Trump wrote a 'very generous letter'

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that former President Trump left him a “very generous” letter, but would not disclose further details.

“The president wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous,” he said.

The tradition of outgoing presidents leaving a letter in the Oval Office for their successors has been ongoing for decades, though some had speculated that Trump would break the tradition given his refusal to concede the election until last week.

President Barack Obama penned a letter for Trump before he left the White House, the contents of which were disclosed by CNN in September of 2018.