Watch: President Biden arrives at the White House
Watch as the 46th president of the United States arrives a the White House for the first time
Tags: Joe Biden White House
President Biden arrives at the White House
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: President Biden arrives at the White House
Watch: President Biden arrives at the White House
Watch as the 46th president of the United States arrives a the White House for the first time
Tags: Joe Biden White House
President Biden arrives at the White House
Reuters
top