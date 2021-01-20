New title? 'US Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza'

The definition of the official Twitter account of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel was changed tonight, Wednesday, to "The official Twitter account of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza."

The change came just as outgoing US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman wrote that he was signing off the account, and directed users to his personal Twitter account.

"Signing off now, moving to @DavidM_Friedman. Thank you President Trump for the honor of a lifetime. Thank you Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin, Jared Kushner, Avi Berkowitz , Robert Cobrien and Aryeh Lightstone. And eternal thanks to my beloved Tammy," Friedman tweeted.