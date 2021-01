Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett filmed a congratulatory felicitation to President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris. In it, Bennett said: "On behalf of the people of Israel, I want to wish you mazal tov, congratulations.

"The relationship between the United States and Israel is deep, it's profound. It goes way beyond the common interest to the core values of our two nations."

He continued: "I'm sure that together, we're going to overcome these very difficult times, and see a bright future."