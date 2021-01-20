President of Tunisia apologizes for diatribe against Jews

The President of Tunisia on Wednesday afternoon called the Chief Rabbi of Djerba, Rabbi Haim Bitan, and apologized for his diatribe against the Jews, faulting them for the unrest in the country.

President Kais Saied had met with residents of the low-income Al-Tadamon neighborhood (also known as Ettadhamen-Mnihla) of Greater Tunis recently, discussing the ongoing economic challenges facing the country which have sparked a renewed protest movement.

During the encounter, President Saied blamed Tunisia’s woes on “thieving Jews”.

The president of the Conference of European Rabbis, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, responded: "The Tunisian government is the guarantor for the security of the country's Jews."

"The president's remarks threaten the integrity and security of one of the oldest Jewish communities in the world," Goldschmidt said.