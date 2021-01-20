The shot not heard round the world

It was before dawn, April 19, 1775.

Seven hundred and fifty British soldiers marched from Boston to Lexington, Massachusetts. They were met at the entrance to the town by a motley crew of colonials, waving some Rebel flags and dressed in civilian clothing. The colonials were unarmed. Laughing, the Brits shot a few Rebel fools, and proceeded to Concord, where the same scene repeated itself. So started and finished the "American" Revolution. The insurrection was quickly, brutally quelled, and to this day the colonials are subjects of Queen Elizabeth the Second, and must honor Royals like Prince Harry and Megan.

Of course, it's kind of hard to imagine Californians like Pelosi and Feinstein honoring anybody- and obviously, that not how things played out that day. That's because an insurrection requires armed insurrectionists. Unless, of course, you live in LaLa Land California, home of Hollywood's virtual reality, and so you can't tell the difference between Reality and the virtual kind.

Moreover, the inability to call a spade a spade has now spread from California, to all over the US. Nutcases think that, despite their male chromosomes, they can label themselves female (go to the girl's room, play athletics vs. females- and win big) or even refer to themselves as "we" or "they"(and they don't even think they are British Royals).

They have "big, merciful" hearts and think that the US is big and wealthy enough to knock down the borders and incorporate all comers, even scum like the rebels from Syria, and drug cartel gangsters from Mexico.

Meanwhile, they have no mercy on unemployed oil men in Pennsylvania, coal miners in Kentucky and West Virginia who haven't worked for years, and factory workers all over the US who have no factory to work at (the factory is now in China).

I call these globalist, liberal fools the Bluepillers. In the movie Matrix, most humans think they are living, but they are really sleeping away their lives. Only a very few have refused the Blue pill of coma, and have swallowed the Red pill of reality. The movie is a sci-fi allegory to a world that is asleep, brainwashed as by Big Brother in George Orwell's 1984. The Bluepillers are asleep at the switch, not capable of rational thought anymore, their brains totally gone.

Thus, Pelosi and her mob of Bluepillers can label what happened in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, an insurrection. A bunch of idiots waved Confederate flags as they trespassed on the Capitol Building, and the Bluepillers call that an "insurrection". Can you imagine if, in April,1861, the Southern Rebels had surrounded Fort Sumter and just waved Confederate flags, never firing a shot? Or, at the Bastille, the Revolutionaries had sung the Marseillaise and waved funny pointed hats, but shot no guns?



No guns, no revolution, no insurrection- but not according to Lala Land Bluepillers. They have declared the trespass an "insurrection", and want to impeach President Trump for inciting a revolution.

The tragedy of the events of that day is that the trespass has overshadowed the real drama of that day, which was going on inside the halls of Congress. January 6 is the day that the US Constitution designates for counting the Electoral College votes in the previous November's Presidential election. C-Span televised the whole event, and I watched. As is well known, the election in 2020 smelled to high Heaven of fraud: mail-in votes, no checking of ID's, Dominion machines designed by the CIA to commit fraud (but" NO, we Dems would never dream of cheating with machines designed for cheating"), polling place observers not allowed to observe, etc.

There was debate on the floor of Congress. First, Andy Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona, wheeling in a table loaded with postcards:

"My fellow Congressmen and women, you have in front of you 32,000 fraudulent voter registration cards that were used by voters in Arizona. This was more than enough to tip the scales and make for a fraudulent election result, as the difference between President Trump and Joe Biden was only 11,500 votes."

Next came Congressman Jamie Raskin (Democrat), Congressman from Maryland. He blabbed on and on, how the charges of fraud were unsubstantiated and themselves fraudulent- talking right in front of Biggs' table, loaded with Biggs' evidence, and ignoring it.

Finally, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas: " Gentlemen and woman, everyone in this hall has approached today's issue as if there were two doors: accept the election results as is, or reject them. However, I offer a third door: the door of history. In 1876, the election featuring Rutherford B. Hayes against Samuel Tilden was also tainted by charges of fraud. To settle the issue, an emergency ten-day investigation was undertaken by a committee comprised of five Congressmen, five Senators, and five judges. I propose that we do the same. 75 million Americans today claim that this election was rigged, and for the sake of peace and the truth, I ask you to follow the route of history, investigate and settle this issue once and for all."

At this point the invasion took place. Actually, C-Span continued to show only peaceful demonstrators on one side of the building, but newscasters described the invasion inside. It was hours before peace was restored, Senator Cruz's eminently reasonable proposal was rejected by the Bluepillers, and Joe Biden was declared the winner.

All the subsequent nonsense like the impeachment of President Trump is a smokescreen to make sure that 75 million Americans never get Senator Cruz's investigation.

President Trump's battles with media and Bluepiller Democrats is well-known. So are his many presidential accomplishments, including support of Israel: the Embassy; the Golan recognition; the Abraham Accords; the wondrous civilian and military cooperation, etc.

I wish to single out three issues: the man declaimed as a racist and inciter to hate, commuted the sentence of innocent Rubashkin, and pardoned innocent Scooter Libby and the grossly mistreated Jonathan Pollard.

Pollard spent thirty years in jail for one reason: being Jewish. Evil anti-Semites in the US government and military pilloried Pollard so that in the future, no Jewish American would dare to help the state of Israel. Since Pollard, we have seen Religious Zionists of America shut up about the evil Disengagement of Gush Katif; we have seen AIPAC castrated so that its past vociferous backing of Israel has become very muted; and we've seen the ascendancy of trash like J Street, American Friends of Peace Now, and the Thomas Friedmans and Peter Beinarts. Under President Trump, the voices of these evil Jews has been ignored.

Of course, we Israelis and other Jews are grateful to our anti-globalist, pro-traditional morality (the only G-d fearing American non-Jews voted Trump), Israel-supporting President Trump. It's not Islamophobia that led Prez Trump to ban foreign Muslims from entering the US: it's that they are dangerous people, with values antithetical to the US. It's not jingoism that had him build a wall: it's respect for the law, discrimination of legal from illegal, and a sincere desire to protect Americans, their jobs, and their very lives.

Finally, every knows about the damage done by the BLM/Antifa riots from May till now: shooting, killing of twenty-plus victims, burning, and looting in downtown Portland, Chicago, Manhattan, LA, Minneapolis and total twenty American cities. Only one person was shot and killed in the Capitol Building on January 6. Ashli Babbitt was unarmed, yet she was gunned down by a cop. What would have happened in American cities had she not been a white Caucasian backer of President Trump?

Rabbi Dr. Aryeh Hirsch is a physician residing in Beit El who works at Hadassah Hospital. He recently completed Rabbinical ordination of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel through an adult study program at Yeshivat Merkaz Harav